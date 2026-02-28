TD Cowen Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $157.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Management raised FY?2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement.

Most sell?side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi?quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium?term upside if growth/margins recover.

Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss.

Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break.

Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near?term selloff in earnings reaction.

Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near?term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near?term execution.

Operating profit and operating cash flow declined year?over?year (cash from operations down notably), which raises short?term concerns about margin leverage and free?cash?flow conversion. Institutional trimming noted in recent filings adds to near?term selling pressure.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

