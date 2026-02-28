Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE ALSN opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 14.73%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

