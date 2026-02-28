Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Lowered to Moderate Sell at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Derwent Valley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Derwent Valley has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Derwent London PLC (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

