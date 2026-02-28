Belden Inc (BDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 9th

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Belden to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

NYSE:BDC opened at $142.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $720.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. Belden had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

