APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APG. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,977.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

