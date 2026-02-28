Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Topaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

TSE TPZ opened at C$31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$31.42.

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.

