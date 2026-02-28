Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Topaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.
Here are the key news stories impacting Topaz Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$34.00 and kept an “outperform” rating—adding upward pressure on the stock. Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to C$35.00, the highest published target in this batch, highlighting stronger upside expectations. Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$35.00
- Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted its target to C$33.50, another mid?30s endorsement that supports continued buying interest. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$33.50
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$32.50 and issued a “buy”—another incremental upgrade cited by BayStreet that narrows downside risk. Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins
- Positive Sentiment: TD Securities, Raymond James and ATB Cormark published notes expecting price appreciation or raising targets/ratings, reinforcing the broad analyst consensus. Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says ATB Cormark Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes that Topaz hit a new one?year high after these upgrades, which can trigger momentum buying and stop?run activity. Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces discuss evolving valuation assumptions and narrative updates—useful for medium?term investors but less likely to move intraday beyond the analyst headlines. How The Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) Narrative Is Evolving With New Targets And Valuation Assumptions
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and fundamentals pose caution: TPZ’s trailing PE (~84x) is high versus peers, which could cap upside if earnings don’t accelerate to justify the new targets. (Background data: market cap, leverage and liquidity metrics.)
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.
