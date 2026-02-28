Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,245,574 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. $LESL

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.71% of Leslie’s worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 923.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,131,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 123.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,213,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,115 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 322.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151,091 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Leslie’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.19 million.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

