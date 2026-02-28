Graham Holdings Company $GHC Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE GHC opened at $1,050.35 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 1 year low of $875.60 and a 1 year high of $1,224.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,098.00.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $11.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.05 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 5.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company’s core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

