Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,543 Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 207,100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

HLNE stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.30. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

