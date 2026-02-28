Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,646.50. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $39,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,644. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

