Argent Trust Co Has $6.55 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Shares of LRCX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

