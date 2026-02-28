Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.48. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 21,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 1.6%

About Legal & General Group

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group is a London?headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long?term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de?risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.