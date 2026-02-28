Optimize Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

