Optimize Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance: NVDA topped estimates and guided to about $78B for the next quarter, reinforcing very strong AI demand and pushing many analysts to lift long?term forecasts. Nvidia’s forecast points to accelerating growth, as Vera Rubin starts hitting market
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter, signaling continued analyst confidence in NVDA’s secular AI position. Analyst price target and rating updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem wins — OpenAI round and partnerships: NVDA was named among corporate backers in a massive OpenAI funding round, which supports continued demand for Nvidia compute. OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
- Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: Nvidia has secured limited export licenses but says it has not yet generated meaningful China revenue, leaving a material market risk unresolved. Nvidia still hasn’t sold its U.S.-approved China AI chips — and it’s worried local AI rivals could take over
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply constraints in gaming GPUs: Management warned gaming?chip shortages may persist into year?end, a reminder that parts of the business face production/timing risks even as data center demand booms. Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell?the?news” and sky?high expectations: Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because results had been largely priced in and the market is sensitive to any sign growth could decelerate; several outlets noted investors were “left wanting more.” Nvidia earnings showcase a harsh reality for AI stocks: Investors are getting harder and harder to please
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market?wide forces: A hot Producer Price Index and rotation out of mega?cap tech pressured the Nasdaq and amplified NVDA’s pullback even though the company’s fundamentals remain strong. US Equity Indexes Fall This Week as Nvidia’s Blowout Quarterly Results Fail to Stem Broadening Market Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened competition and long?term risk debates: Coverage flagged growing competition (custom silicon from hyperscalers, AMD, Broadcom, Google) and investor concerns about sustainability of hyperscaler capex — these narratives amplify volatility around NVDA. Nvidia’s stock wrapping up tough week as Wall Street focuses more on competition than growth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
