Short Interest in Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Declines By 46.9%

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 373,370 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the January 29th total of 703,385 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Prosus has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and investment company that focuses on creating and scaling technology businesses across classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, and e?commerce. Formed as a publicly listed entity in 2019 out of the broader Naspers organization, Prosus combines operating platforms with long?term strategic equity investments in digital companies, seeking to capture growth in online consumer services and financial technology.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of majority?owned operating businesses and minority stakes in high?growth internet companies.

