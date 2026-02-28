iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 1601071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 179,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 133,904 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones World Developed-Ex.

