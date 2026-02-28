iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 155767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

