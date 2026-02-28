QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in February

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,776 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the January 29th total of 7,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

QinetiQ Group is a defense technology and services company headquartered in Farnborough, United Kingdom. The company’s core business centers on research, development and innovation across aerospace, defense, security and energy markets. QinetiQ provides end-to-end capabilities including test and evaluation services, systems engineering, consultancy and training, supporting platforms and systems from concept through deployment.

Established in 2001 following the privatization of the UK’s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), QinetiQ has expanded its footprint to key locations in the United States, Australia and Europe.

