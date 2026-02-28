iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1189237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.7318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

