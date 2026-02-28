iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1189237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4%
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.66.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.7318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market. ESGE was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
