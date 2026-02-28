Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $58.0750, with a volume of 176350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GBX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,100. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,859,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,891 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

