Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in February

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 291,023 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 29th total of 154,055 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,082,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. Zacks Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

SDXAY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

