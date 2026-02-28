Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 199,283 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,283 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,601,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,926,000 after buying an additional 851,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,474,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Delek US by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 373,678 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $3,706,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,416,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS sharply beat estimates — Delek reported $2.31 EPS versus a consensus near ($0.19), driven by cost cuts and refinery relief that reversed prior losses; that surprise profit is the main immediate catalyst for the stock rise. Read More.

Q4 EPS sharply beat estimates — Delek reported $2.31 EPS versus a consensus near ($0.19), driven by cost cuts and refinery relief that reversed prior losses; that surprise profit is the main immediate catalyst for the stock rise. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise Optimization Plan expanded — management raised the target to a $200M annual run?rate, accelerating expected structural savings and supporting margins and free cash flow. Read More.

Enterprise Optimization Plan expanded — management raised the target to a $200M annual run?rate, accelerating expected structural savings and supporting margins and free cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cash returns and liquidity focus — the company highlighted improved cash flow, boosted cash returns and provided materials/slides that underline management’s commitment to returning capital as savings materialize. Read More.

Cash returns and liquidity focus — the company highlighted improved cash flow, boosted cash returns and provided materials/slides that underline management’s commitment to returning capital as savings materialize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was $2.43B vs. a $2.55B consensus, so the EPS beat was more margin/cost driven than top?line strength; investors will watch next?quarter volumes and crack spreads. Read More.

Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was $2.43B vs. a $2.55B consensus, so the EPS beat was more margin/cost driven than top?line strength; investors will watch next?quarter volumes and crack spreads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available — the transcript provides color on inventory intermediation agreement cost reductions and the timing/risks around the economic separation from Delek Logistics. Useful for modeling but not a definitive directional read. Read More.

Earnings call detail available — the transcript provides color on inventory intermediation agreement cost reductions and the timing/risks around the economic separation from Delek Logistics. Useful for modeling but not a definitive directional read. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain — Delek still shows negative net margin and ROE, and a very high debt?to?equity level that could constrain flexibility if margins slip. That structural leverage keeps some investors cautious. Read More.

Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain — Delek still shows negative net margin and ROE, and a very high debt?to?equity level that could constrain flexibility if margins slip. That structural leverage keeps some investors cautious. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst forecasts still mixed — some models expect a sizable FY loss (consensus long?run EPS weakness), so sustained stock gains depend on execution of cost saves, separation progress and stronger refining fundamentals. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $37.76 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.50. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

About Delek US

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.