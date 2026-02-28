Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,670 McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Street support: JPMorgan raised its price target to $325 and remains constructive, giving buy?side validation and likely contributing to bullish flows.

Promotions and LTOs driving traffic: The U.S. rollout of the "Big Arch" supersized burger and national $1 McMuffin promotions are generating buzz and should lift short?term visits and digital engagement, supporting revenue and comp trends.

Loyalty and digital momentum: Coverage highlights McDonald's rewards and app-driven promotions are improving visit frequency and ticket, a structural tailwind for margins and recurring sales.

Dividend income visibility: Management confirmed a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex?div March 3, payable March 17), supporting demand from income?oriented investors.

Mixed analyst estimate moves from Zacks: Zacks updated numerous quarterly and FY2027/28 EPS estimates — lifting some full?year/quarter forecasts while trimming others. The net effect is ambiguous for near?term sentiment but shows analysts are actively re?modeling. (Zacks coverage also discusses value strategy sustaining traffic.)

Product novelty tests: International menu items and limited?time offers can boost visits but their incremental margin impact is uncertain; useful for short?term traffic but not a proven long?term earnings catalyst.

Insider selling: Executives disclosed sales (including a recent sale by Joe Erlinger), which can spook some investors even if part of routine diversification.

Regional ad controversy: A Ramadan ad in Germany showing empty boxes drew criticism — a reputational headline that may pressure local sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect global fundamentals.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock worth $25,661,722 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9%

MCD stock opened at $340.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.19. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

