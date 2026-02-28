Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Curi Capital LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

