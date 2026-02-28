Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,782,461 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the January 29th total of 4,684,288 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,239,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,239,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

RHHBY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roche has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

