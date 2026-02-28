Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.55.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,800. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.13, for a total transaction of $6,817,557.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,954 shares of company stock worth $197,601,528. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $503.90 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $537.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance and growth target — UTHR beat EPS expectations (reported strength in Tyvaso DPI sales) and management is targeting roughly a $4B revenue run?rate by 2027 as several late?stage product launches approach; this underpins the recent rally and longer?term growth thesis. Read More.

Q4 outperformance and growth target — UTHR beat EPS expectations (reported strength in Tyvaso DPI sales) and management is targeting roughly a $4B revenue run?rate by 2027 as several late?stage product launches approach; this underpins the recent rally and longer?term growth thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: H.C. Wainwright, RBC, Oppenheimer), which supports further upside and institutional interest. Read More.

Analysts lifting targets — Multiple firms raised price targets (examples: H.C. Wainwright, RBC, Oppenheimer), which supports further upside and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow — Unusually large call buying around the print suggests traders are positioning for further upside or volatility in the short term. Read More.

Bullish options flow — Unusually large call buying around the print suggests traders are positioning for further upside or volatility in the short term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/relative strength recognition — UTHR earned a high RS rating (91), signaling market leadership but not guaranteeing direction near term. Read More.

Technical/relative strength recognition — UTHR earned a high RS rating (91), signaling market leadership but not guaranteeing direction near term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — while many bumped targets, some firms kept Hold/equal?weight ratings, leaving near?term consensus mixed. Read More.

Mixed analyst views remain — while many bumped targets, some firms kept Hold/equal?weight ratings, leaving near?term consensus mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus — Q4 revenue came in below Street estimates, which sparked an earlier pullback and is a reminder top?line execution matters for the multiple. Read More.

Revenue missed consensus — Q4 revenue came in below Street estimates, which sparked an earlier pullback and is a reminder top?line execution matters for the multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — The COO and a director disclosed multi?lot sales in February (COO sale worth several million and director sales disclosed), which can create investor concern about near?term insider conviction. Read More. Read More.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

