Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Increased by Bush Investment Group LLC

Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 19.9% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $338.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

