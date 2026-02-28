Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

