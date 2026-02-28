NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Holdings Trimmed by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663,384 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data?center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer?term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re?assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one?year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near?term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near?term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.00%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.