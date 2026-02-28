Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 11,437 AECOM $ACM

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in AECOM by 219.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of ACM opened at $97.80 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

