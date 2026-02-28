Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 71,909 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.8%

Whirlpool stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

