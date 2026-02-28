Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

