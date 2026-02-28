Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 41,083 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,805 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,581,530,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $417,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.