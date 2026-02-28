Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $15.53 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,645,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock valued at $129,899,103. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

