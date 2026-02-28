Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.
- Positive Sentiment: Delta agreed to purchase up to 60 Boeing 787?10s as part of a wider long?haul fleet refresh, a material commercial win that supports future widebody demand and production ramp plans. Delta Air Lines Balances Major Fleet Orders With Winter Disruption Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade press say Boeing is positioning for a production surge after the surprise Delta order — signaling potential revenue and backlog expansion if delivery rates accelerate. Boeing: Quietly Setting Up The Next Production Surge After A Surprise Delta Win
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing raised its Africa demand outlook (up ~40%), supporting medium?term commercial aircraft TAM expansion and reinforcing tailwinds for both single?aisle and widebody sales. Boeing lifts Africa aircraft demand forecast by 40% on strong economic growth
- Positive Sentiment: Two Boeing 737 MAX 8s were delivered to WestJet in a sale?and?leaseback — a near?term confirmation of MAX production and delivery momentum and incremental cash/lease market activity. Aviation Capital Group Announces the Delivery of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft to WestJet
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (including Jim Cramer) highlights Boeing’s defense production pipeline — positive for narrative but not an immediate earnings swing unless new contracts are announced. Jim Cramer Discusses Boeing (BA)’s Defense Production
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?lead programs like the 777X and reports on TAM expansion (refurbishing, zero?emission, AAM) support strategic optionality but are distant catalysts. 5 Ways The Boeing 777X Will Change Aviation Forever
- Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon has asked Boeing (and Lockheed) to disclose exposure to Anthropic’s AI models as part of a potential “supply?chain risk” review — a development that could force costly vendor changes or slow defense AI deployments tied to Boeing programs. Pentagon asks Boeing, Lockheed Martin about their exposure to Anthropic, Axios reports
- Negative Sentiment: Reports detail the Pentagon audit and broader risk of an Anthropic “supply?chain” designation — a scenario that could disrupt Boeing’s AI toolchains and cause program delays/costs. Lockheed (LMT) and Boeing (BA) Audited by Defense Department Over Anthropic
- Negative Sentiment: The FAA issued an airworthiness directive for certain 737 MAX models over a circuit?breaker heating issue — this raises inspection/compliance costs and near?term operational risk for airlines and lessors. FAA issues directive to address Boeing 737 circuit breaker issue
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing faces mounting safety and legal pressure tied to Vietnam orders, Starliner classification and a Supreme Court decision allowing a pilot?training lawsuit to proceed — these items increase litigation and regulatory uncertainty. Boeing’s Vietnam Orders Confront Mounting Safety And Legal Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: An EVP insider sale (Uma Amuluru sold ~1,500 shares) was disclosed — small on its own but watched by traders as a signal when combined with other headwinds. SEC filing: insider sale disclosure
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
