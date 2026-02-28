Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,956 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

