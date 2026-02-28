DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,264 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Entergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 1.3%

Entergy stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $107.21.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.