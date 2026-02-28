Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Exelon by 1,008.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

