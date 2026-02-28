Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,661,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $438,014,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 556,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,416,000 after purchasing an additional 71,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,142.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,073.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $976.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,256.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total value of $235,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,781.03. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $116,980,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

