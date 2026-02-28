Optiver Holding B.V. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF $SMCZ

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF (NASDAQ:SMCZ – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCZ opened at $34.58 on Friday. Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Short SMCI ETF

The Tidal Trust Ii – Defiance Daily Target 2x Short Smci ETF (SMCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

