Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.45.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT opened at C$95.42 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$65.60 and a 12-month high of C$113.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of C$284.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current year.

More Cargojet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cargojet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its price target to C$126 (from C$117), implying roughly ~28% upside from the reference price cited in the filings. Article Title

Desjardins raised its price target to C$126 (from C$117), implying roughly ~28% upside from the reference price cited in the filings. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to C$120 (from C$100) and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling stronger conviction among sell?side analysts. Article Title TickerReport

Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to C$120 (from C$100) and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling stronger conviction among sell?side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to C$118 (from C$115) and kept an “outperform” rating — another endorsement of upside potential. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its target to C$118 (from C$115) and kept an “outperform” rating — another endorsement of upside potential. Positive Sentiment: CIBC lifted its target to C$116 (from C$106), adding to the cluster of double?digit upside targets from Canadian banks. Article Title

CIBC lifted its target to C$116 (from C$106), adding to the cluster of double?digit upside targets from Canadian banks. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review, providing the underlying operational and margin details that likely informed the analyst revisions. Review the transcript for management commentary on capacity, contract renewals, fuel and labor costs. Earnings Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review, providing the underlying operational and margin details that likely informed the analyst revisions. Review the transcript for management commentary on capacity, contract renewals, fuel and labor costs. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target modestly to C$94 (from C$90) but kept a “market perform” stance — its target sits below the reference price and signals more caution relative to peers, which can limit upside and weigh on sentiment. Article Title TickerReport

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.