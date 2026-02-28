Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Corteva by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Corteva by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 288,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

