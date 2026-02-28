Clare Market Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of SLV stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.
iShares Silver Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and markets pushed silver higher on renewed safe?haven flows and demand; FXEmpire notes a ~6% silver gain as traders react to geopolitics and U.S. PPI data, supporting ETF inflows and higher SLV quotes. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Gains 6% Amid Rising Demand For Precious Metals
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from influential precious?metals investors (Eric Sprott) promoting a “$300 silver squeeze” narrative has amplified retail and speculative interest in silver and SLV today. The banks have lost control: Eric Sprott on the $300 silver squeeze and his massive mining sweep
- Positive Sentiment: Peter Schiff and other commentators framed recent exchange halts as evidence of supply stress/manipulation, a narrative that can fuel bullish positioning in physical?backed ETFs like SLV. Peter Schiff: CME silver halt ‘better than telling the truth’ as prices surge past $90
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in SLV fell sharply (~37.7% month?to?month to ~45.8M shares), reducing immediate short pressure and increasing the potential for squeeze dynamics that can lift the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory filings show Jane Street became SLV’s top holder in Q4, indicating large market?maker liquidity and positioning changes that can amplify short?term flows into the ETF. Jane Street becomes SLV’s top holder in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Kitco and market reports show silver strength heading into U.S. PPI and other macro releases; these headlines explain part of intraday momentum but could reverse on data surprises. Gold price slightly up, silver higher ahead of U.S. PPI
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/technical forecasts (FXEmpire) outline upside scenarios if safe?haven demand persists, but note risks from a hawkish Fed and a stronger dollar that could cap gains. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Negative Sentiment: A CME trading outage interrupted a critical silver rally, creating execution confusion and investor outrage — such trading halts can temporarily suppress liquidity and price discovery in SLV. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting suggests Jane Street’s large position and option strategies have at times driven abrupt share selling, contributing to short?term volatility that can hurt SLV during rapid price moves. One Cause Of Silver’s Recent Volatility
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
