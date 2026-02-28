Clare Market Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

