Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $37,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,071,000. Croban raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

