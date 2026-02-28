Critical Analysis: Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Flowserve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Flowserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve 7.32% 21.19% 8.39% Applied Industrial Technologies 8.49% 21.74% 12.78%

Dividends

This table compares Flowserve and Applied Industrial Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Flowserve pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Flowserve pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flowserve has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flowserve and Applied Industrial Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 0 4 8 0 2.67 Applied Industrial Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Flowserve currently has a consensus price target of $88.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus price target of $294.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies is more favorable than Flowserve.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowserve and Applied Industrial Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $4.73 billion 2.37 $346.25 million $2.62 33.68 Applied Industrial Technologies $4.56 billion 2.31 $392.99 million $10.51 26.91

Applied Industrial Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flowserve. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Flowserve on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets. The FCD segment provides engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, including isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and equipment maintenance services for flow control systems, including advanced diagnostics, repair, installation, commissioning, retrofit programs, and field machining capabilities. This segment's products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids, gases, and multi-phase fluids. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceuticals, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries, including mining and ore processing, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides technical support services; engages in the distribution of fluid power and industrial flow control products; advanced automation solutions, including machine vision, robotics, motion control, and smart technologies. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as government entities. The company was formerly known as Bearings, Inc. and changed its to name to Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. in 1997. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.