Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$114.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.42.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Nova Scotia
In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Bank of Nova Scotia News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Nova Scotia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat, dividend affirmed and CA$40B shelf prospectus gives Scotiabank funding flexibility and supports growth/tech plans — a clear positive fundamental catalyst. How Investors Are Reacting To Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Q1 2026 Beat and CA$40B Funding Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker notes are constructive (RBC raised its price target to C$106; other analysts from UBS, Desjardins, BMO and Canaccord published bullish commentary), which supports upside sentiment among investors. Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$106.00
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/brand improvements — rollout of on?demand ASL/LSQ interpretation across Canadian branches — strengthen customer access and ESG/operational story, modestly positive for reputation and retention. Scotiabank Collaborates with Canadian Hearing Services to Launch On-Demand Sign Language Interpretation Nationwide
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank says recent GDP prints are unlikely to change Bank of Canada rate decisions materially — implies a stable-rate backdrop for bank margins in the near term (neutral for immediate stock direction). Scotiabank Sees Little Impact on Bank of Canada’s Thinking From Friday’s GDP Data
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation questions: coverage pieces debate whether BNS’s recent share performance (large 1?year gain) leaves it fairly priced — this fuels both buy-side conviction and profit-taking. Is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Price Justified After Strong One Year Share Performance
- Negative Sentiment: At least one dealer (National Bank Financial) lowered expectations for BNS, adding a measurable headwind to investor sentiment amid mixed broker views. National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.