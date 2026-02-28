Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$114.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.42.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$103.48 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$62.57 and a 52 week high of C$106.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Nova Scotia

In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Bank of Nova Scotia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Nova Scotia this week:

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.