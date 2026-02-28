Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 49,714 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 211.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

AVNS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $656.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.09. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.The firm had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

