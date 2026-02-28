BMO Capital Markets Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$100.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.5%

Exchange Income stock opened at C$108.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$45.00 and a twelve month high of C$111.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Exchange Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Exchange Income this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised targets sharply (buy/outperform ratings), signaling upgraded earnings/valuation expectations — Ventum Financial raised its target to C$135.00. Ventum Financial target raise
  • Positive Sentiment: Raymond James reiterated a positive/strong?buy view and lifted its target to C$125.00, supporting upside sentiment. Raymond James forecast
  • Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to C$133.00 and holds an outperform — another institutional endorsement that increases buy?side conviction. RBC target raise
  • Positive Sentiment: TD Securities raised its target to C$125.00 and maintained a buy view, adding to the cluster of mid?to?high?C$120 targets. TD Securities target
  • Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial increased its target to C$125.00 (outperform), matching other dealer upgrades and reinforcing consensus upside. National Bank target
  • Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark lifted its target to C$125.00 (buy), another confirmation of broad analyst momentum. ATB Cormark target
  • Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to C$121.00 (outperform), and Canaccord increased to C$116.00 (buy) — both support the upward re?rating narrative. Scotiabank / Canaccord coverage
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several media posts aggregated these analyst notes (BayStreet / ticker reports), amplifying visibility but not adding new fundamental data. Aggregated reports
  • Negative Sentiment: BMO raised its target to C$100.00 but kept a market?perform rating — the lone call that implies downside vs. current levels and provides a cautionary counterpoint. BMO target raise (market perform)

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

