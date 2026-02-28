BMO Capital Markets Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$100.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$103.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.42.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.5%

Exchange Income stock opened at C$108.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$45.00 and a twelve month high of C$111.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of C$929.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.

