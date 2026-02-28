Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MA opened at $515.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.56. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Compass Point raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

