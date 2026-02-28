Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Increased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,509 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $104,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Topline ACHIEVE?3 results for type 2 diabetes showed meaningful A1C and weight benefits for Lilly’s oral GLP?1 in a head?to?head setting, reinforcing the drug’s commercial and regulatory potential. Lilly reports ACHIEVE-3 trial outcomes for type 2 diabetes
- Positive Sentiment: Detailed Phase 3/Lancet results show orforglipron outperformed oral semaglutide on A1C and weight in ACHIEVE?3, strengthening Lilly’s case for market share and supporting upcoming regulatory timelines (U.S. obesity decision possible in Q2). Orforglipron Lancet results PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: CHMP issued a positive opinion for expanded EU use of Olumiant (baricitinib) in adolescents with severe alopecia areata — a near?term regulatory win that expands labeled indications and revenue opportunities in Europe. Olumiant CHMP positive opinion PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform and $1,250 PT, signaling institutional confidence in Lilly’s obesity leadership; coupled with recent price?target increases from other shops, this boosts investor conviction. RBC Capital initiates Eli Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile media/TV endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer recommending Lilly over Novo Nordisk) are supportive for retail flows and sentiment toward LLY. Jim Cramer Recommends Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters published additional trial safety data giving a more detailed picture of side effects — useful context for regulators and investors but not a clear negative or positive on balance. Reuters: additional data on weight-loss pill
- Neutral Sentiment: Health?care stocks broadly moved higher today, which can amplify sector leaders’ moves but may reflect macro/flow dynamics rather than company?specific fundamentals. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher
- Negative Sentiment: Smaller rivals (e.g., Viking Therapeutics) and other entrants remain active in the obesity space — a potential long?term competitive risk that could pressure pricing and market share over time. Viking Therapeutics profile
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
