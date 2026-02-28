Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,863 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,461.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Legacy Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

