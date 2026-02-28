Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF $EDOW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 245,925 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

